

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Travis Richards joined us in the kitchen to discuss his favorite must-try food gems. Richards is the owner and operator of Restaurateur Inner Circle. He chose to feature his top three local spots his business is featuring during his interview.

His business is featuring, De Los Muertos, Annies Cafe, and The Holy Grill.

De Los Muertos is the newest taqueria located in Sugarhouse. The name “De Los Muertos” means “Of the Dead” to honor the dishes and recipes passed down from generation to generation through their family!

Annies Cafe, located in Bountiful, is a local community favorite specializing in crepes and cakes. They pride themselves on using the best ingredients and providing a great atmosphere.

The Holy Grill is located in Pleasant Grove and is home to award-winning barbeque and grill dishes.

For more foodie inspiration, follow Richards on Instagram!