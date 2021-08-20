Must-try coffee and beverage truck

Continuing our food truck frenzy week, we were able to meet up with the best mother-daughter duo we’ve seen. Lauren and Marianne McRaney co-own Sinners & Saints Coffee and Beverage Co.

They have found that a lot of their success comes from the name of the truck. Many people find it humorous and intriguing. Their drinks, however, are what keep people coming back. The different types of drinks and flavors were incredible and creative.

The truck is located at 172 West Main Street in Lehi. They also are available to cater at any event. The mother-daughter duo will be attending a Fight for Suicide walk held in September where 10% of their proceeds will be going towards the cause.

More information can be found online or follow Sinners & Saints on IG or FB.