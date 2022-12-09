SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The weekend is here and what better way to spend it than to watch a good flick. ABC 4’s own movie critic Patrick Beatty shares the best picks of the week.

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinnochio’ was “So emotional” to Beatty. The stop motion film took five years to make and Beatty had the opportunity to meet with the director while in New York City. Beatty said it was “the best animated film of the year” and rates it a 10/10. ‘Pinnochio’ is available for streaming on Netflix and in select theaters. The film is rated PG-13.

‘Empire of Light’ is a film Beatty would recommend seeing. The film stars Olivia Coleman and is rated R. The film is directed by Sam Mendes and is now playing in theaters.

The final film Beatty shared a review on is ‘Emancipation’ which is now playing in select theatres and is available for streaming for Apple TV+ users. The film stars Will Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua.