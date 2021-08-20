Must-see movies this week

Looking for a relaxing weekend? We met up with Val Cameron to discuss the movies worth seeing this week.

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Rated G

If your kids love Paw Patrol, they will love this movie. If they have never seen Paw Patrol but are ages 2-8, they will love it and you will have fun watching them watch the movie. The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

The Night House

Rated R

Murder Mystery/Thriller

After Beth, played by Rebecca Hall, finds her dead husband in a boat outside of their home she starts wondering what really happened. She starts experiencing really weird events in her house and mostly at night. Was her husband who she thought he was? According to Cameron, Rebecca Hall does a great job in this movie, but the movie was slow-moving and kind of forgettable. We have seen this movie so many times. She does like that the story does deal with how people deal with grief and depression. If you want the full effect, you should probably see it in the theatres.

Grade: C

The Protege

Rated R

Maggie Q did an amazing job as the female assassin Anna. She was rescued as a child and trained by Moody, played by Samuel L Jackson. This movie had a lot of promise, from the cast that also includes Michael Keaton, to the fact that they put a female assassin character front and center and some great action scenes. This movie is a fine movie. There really isn’t anything overwhelming about it. Cameron also feels that Maggie Q and her character deserved better. A lot of this movie was recycled storylines and feeling from most movies from the late 1990’s like Entrapment, The Saint and the Thomas Crown Affair. All movies with totally capable women who have to be saved by women for the story to move forward.

Grade: C+

Reminiscence

Rated PG-13

This one starts Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. From one of the creators of West World, we are taken to a place where the temperature has moved up a few degrees and the world is flooded. The story takes place in Florida. The cities are surrounded by water and boats are the main source of transportation. Because of the heat now the world exists at night. This is a really intriguing story. The cinematography is gorgeous. The movie style itself is a film noir mystery thriller. Hugh Jackman is narrating the film as he also acts in the film. The style is interesting but also a little hard to get used to because it is so different from what we are used to but keep giving it a chance. Hugh Jackman plays a veteran who now runs his own Reminiscence business. People come to him to revisit past memories because the current world really has nothing to look forward to. His functioning alcoholic business partner and partner while in the war is played by Thandie Newton. She has always been there for him and saves his butt many times during the movie. Cameron thinks her character could have had more moments. Their business was going alright until Mea, Rebecca Ferguson shows up. A romance starts and stops in record time and then the movie moves back and forth between past memories, current memories and leads us guessing on what has happened and what is going on. It’s a windy road of stories, mystery and heartbreak. Sometimes the movie feels really long and slow and other times you want to see so much more.

B-

Val said if you’re waiting to go to the theaters for the right movie, get your tickets for Marvel’s Shang-Chi out September 3rd.

For more reviews by Cameron, follow her on FB or visit her website.