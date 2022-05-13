Fridays the 13th can be a frightening thought, but luckily ABC 4’s own movie critic, Patrick Beatty visits Good Things Utah to tell us what movies to see and what to skip. One of the best parts of Fridays are the new film releases. There’s plenty to choose from whether you prefer a night on the town at the local cinemas or want to be a homebody and watch something at home from streaming services for a cozy night in.

‘Sneakerella’ is a modern day adaptation of Cinderella with a malecentric twist featuring a talented teen who works in a shoe shop owned by his step-father and step-brothers who he doesn’t get along with. The protagonist designs shoes for a famous person and has a love interest. With the Lin Manuel-Miranda influence and involvement in this film, Sneakerella is a must see and enjoyable for all ages. It is available for streaming on Disney+.

‘Firestarter’, released today, is a remake of the 1984 film of the same name that is based on the 1981 Stephen King novel also with the same name. “Is it hot in here, or is it just Zac Efron?” said Beatty. The film is a horror film and Beatty says viewer discretion is advised, especially to those against animal cruelty. Beatty says this is a “skip” but is available to watch in theaters and available for streaming on Peacock.

‘Senior Year’, starring Australian funny girl Rebel Wilson, premiers today on Netflix as one of their original movies. Wilson portrays a woman in her late 30s who fell into a comma her senior year of high school right before the prom. Beatty considered this film a must see as Wilson plays a leading lady.

‘On the Count of Three’ first premiered in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival during the COVID-19 Pandemic and tackles suicide and is a dark comedy. The film depicts the friendship between close friends and helps destigmatize mental illness. The film is directed by Jerrod Carmichael and stars Carmichael as the protagonist, Tiffany Haddish, and the legendary Henry Winkler, best known for his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzerella from ‘Happy Days’. “That is not The Fonz here.” Beatty said while talking about Henry Winkler’s appearance in the film. This film is a must see according to Beatty.

