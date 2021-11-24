Must-see movies for the holiday weekend

Val Cameron was here just in time for the big holiday weekend with her movie recommends. We were so excited when she gave on of these films an A! An A is hard to come by with Val, so you know it’s a must-see! This is a weekend of movies that will be nominated for awards!

Licorice Pizza Rated R Licorice Pizza is a movie that follows some young adults in the 1970’s in California. In a time where the world is going through a lot of issues, these kids are trying to find themselves. It touches on social issues while helping you fall in love with the San Fernando Valley and out two lead actors. You get some pop ins by Bradley Cooper, Sean Peen and Tom Waits but the stars of the show hold their own and keep you wanting to know what will happen next. Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman both wowed me. Cooper plays a high school kid actor who hustles to stay relevant in his life and in love. Alana plays a young twenty-year-old stuck in suburbia California not knowing from one minute to the nest if she wants to grow up or be a kid. It is a relevant movie that most people will be able to relate to with a lot of fun and over dramatic antics.

Grade B+

House of Gucci Rated R House of Gucci is one of the most anticipated movies of the year with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jered Leto. For my I felt like I was being Catfished by a movie. When you watch the trailer, you think you are going to get this over glamours, campy movie about this big fashion dynasty. There are some campy moments but they mix it with some very dramatic and over dramatic moments. The most constituent thing about this movie is the art direction. The clothing is on point and hair is exactly how we remember the 70’s and 80’s being. The story however was a roller coaster. I was not sure what Riddley Scott wanted me to feel. I know most people are showing up for Lady Gaga and Adma Driver but Jared Leto and Al Pacino stole the show. It is 2 1/2 hours long and really needed to be 2 hours or less. It will be nominated but just know going in you will feel like you are watching 2 different movies at the same time.

Grade C+

Encanto Rated PG Walt Disney Animation for the win! If you love the feel of Moana and Tangled, then you will love this movie. It is about a very special family, The Madrigals. They live in a town in the mountains far away from civilization. When one of the family members comes of age, they are supposed to get a “gift” a special power. They use their powers to help the local village prosper and the family stay together. When something goes wrong with one of the gifts the family is put under some stress and they learn what the real power of family means. This is a cultural feel good. I laughed, I cried, I danced in my seat and I want to see it again.

Grade A