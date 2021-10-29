Must-see Halloween movies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Grizzlies will host their first LGBTQIA+ Pride Night Dec. 3 at 6:00 p.m. The event is significant in that it is not only the Grizzlies' first time recognizing the LGBTQIA+ community but it is the first time in Utah professional hockey history that it has ever been done.

Representatives from the Grizzlies and the Maverick Center worked with the Utah Pride Center to make sure the event would not only be inclusive but would provide a welcoming and educational experience for everyone attending.