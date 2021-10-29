Must-see Halloween movies

Looking for new Halloween movies to watch this weekend? Patrick Beatty has you covered. He joins us in the studio today for our Halloween show to rate new horror Halloween movies! The films he discussed were “Mass,” “Last Night in Soho,” and “Antlers.” He even had a list of other Halloween movie suggestions. To see how he scored them and his other recommendations, be sure to watch the two videos and check out his website, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Patreon, and Podcast!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter