Must haves for your new baby

Emily Florez, ABC4’s main anchor is just five weeks away from baby number three! We brought in a variety of new mama must-haves, and Deena gave us the details for each.

Carriers don’t get any comfier or more convenient than The Bobby Comfy Chic. Your baby will love being snuggled in close to mom, while you’re able to go hands free. It’s easy to breastfeed right from The Boppy, and adjust straps for ultimate comfort. boppy.com

Boppy 4 & More Multi-Use Cover is an essential, and unbelievably versatile. Use it to keep baby comfortably in place while riding in a shopping cart, covered up in their carrier to avoid unwanted interaction, and spreading of germs, drape it around you as a nursing cover, and take it with you to the restaurant as a high chair cover. boppy.com

Nanobebe newborn gift set. What an invention! Two dads came up with an amazing bottle that closely mimics mom. This allows dad to share in the intimate experience of feeding their newborn. nanobebe.com

Elephant Organics is perfect for mommy and me, whether you’re matching with your boy or girl. The unisex options are soft and adorable. Perfect for those post-partum days, relaxing and getting to know your new baby. 100% organic. pinkelephantorganics.com

Bloomaire offers the perfect jumpsuit for a new, breastfeeding mother without sacrificing style. Chic, comfortable, and soft, it’s simple and timeless with two hidden zippers at the chest to make breastfeeding easy. bloomaire.com

Booginhead offers the cutest PaciGrip LUXE so you don’t have to worry about dropping or losing your baby’s pacifier. Bright colors, and sweet patterns, there are plenty to chose from. booginhead.com

Teetherpop is a freezable teether that you can fill with anything from breastmilk to juice, to smoothies! It allows your baby to get their nutrients while they teeth. teetherpop.com