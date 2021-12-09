Must-have products from Dawn’s Corner

In need of more Christmas gift ideas for a loved one? Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner is back for another segment to showcase some of her favorite products you need in your life!

Pursonic USA offers a wide array of products, including a towel bucket warmer. McCarthy said that with this bucket, your towels will always be warm which your babies will also appreciate. They have tons of essential oils and products for your teeth and they’re focused on customer satisfaction which is always an added plus.

She also brought in more beauty products with her from Locks and Mane because who doesn’t need more accessories. She’s seen wearing their extensions that blend in so well and said extensions can be used for volume and not just length.

Some of the other products she showcased today were the Hypervolt 2 Pro from Hyperice that all the professionals use for quick recovery, as well as high-performance vegan cruelty-free makeup brushes from Luxie Beauty that are easy to travel with, and kid toys from Bubbles Brigade. They offer crayons for the bathtub, bubbles, and more that will have your child entertained!

Watch the video above to see what McCarthy had to say about all of these products and check out her Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and website for more recommendations!