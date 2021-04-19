Must-have dresses and how to style

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Spring has sprung, and we’re talking fashion in today’s beauty buzz! Mid-size style blogger Taryn Hicks of Taryn Truly stopped by with must have dresses for this time of year. First off was a gorgeous floral dress from the Sophia Vergara line at Walmart! You can dress it up for a spring wedding, or keep it casual with sneakers.

We see another Walmart find, a gorgeous bright blue two-piece that Taryn says is stretchy and comfy. The best part is that you get multiple outfits out of this set. We love seeing the clips of Taryn trying on each outfit at home so we can get the best idea of the fit, length, and how wearable the pieces are.

Comfort is key, as we see with even more versatile pieces, and we love that Taryn shows us all the ways something can be worn. We don’t know about you, but we’re rushing right over to Walmart!

Follow Taryn on IG at @taryntruly