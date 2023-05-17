Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Therapy comes in all shapes and forms. Dani Crowe from Salt Lake Creative Therapy joined us in the studio today to talk about how music therapy helps heal a wide array of ages and abilities.

In this kind of therapy, music is used to reduce stress and anxiety, improve one’s mood, and lessen feelings of depression. Music therapy is intentional because one can see results by listening to music with a therapist’s guiding hand or by actively making music themselves. Music therapy is available for all ages and has been used for premature infants to individuals undergoing hospice at the end of their lives. To see more of what this kind of therapy entails, click here.

Dani Crowe specializes in working with neurodivergent individuals who suffer from depression, anxiety, autism, ADHD, and OCD. Mindfulness is a skill taught and acquired through music therapy that aids in helping lessen the negative symptoms one may be experiencing with their mental health. In many cases, music therapy is the saving grace for those who feel their typical therapy tactics have not helped them progress as they had hoped.

To book an appointment with Dani Crowe, reach out through her email at saltlakecreativetherapy@gmail.com.