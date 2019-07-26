Music in Moab, plus five other events this weekend!

Looking to make weekend plans? Deena Marie brought us six fun ideas, and there is something for everyone. Check it out!

Survivors at the Summit is happening Saturday, July 27th from 9-3 pm. The Cancer Wellness House is partnering up with Snowbird for their annual event that includes pancakes on the plaza, a celebration of life ceremony, tribute flags. Held at the Snowbird Summit Lodge. For more, visit: https://www.cancer-wellness.org

Wild Women Tribe is a community that connects and empowers women through transformational experiences outdoors. Saturday, July 27th from 8:30- 2 pm you can expereince an all outdoor yoga and hour long hiking adventure complete with a packed lunch. Full details: https://wildwomentribe.net/

If you know an artist looking to share their work, Connect has a free event Friday, July 26th from 6:30 – 9:00 at Draw SLC 752 E 6th Ave, Salt Lake City. Artists may bring up to two pieces of ready-to-hang work along with easels and table easels. There will be voting for the top three pieces, and the top 5 selected artists will get to showcase their work in the gallery.

If you’re in Southern Utah, the thrid annual Moab Free Concert Series presents and family friendly live music performance at Swanny City Park every Friday in July. The night features a local opening act and touring headliner performing folk, alt-country, Americana, and more. 5-8 pm under the beautiful cottonwood trees. More at: https://www.moabfreeconcerts.com/

Brian Head Resort is gearing up for their fifth annual classic car show happening on Saturday, July 27th from 9:30 – 6:30 pm. There will be dozens of awesome cars, old and new as well as live music and summer activities. Band line up and details at: https://www.brianhead.com/summer-events/

Help plant and restore thousands of trees with the Alta Tree Rescue. This is best for immediate to advanced hikers. Join Alta Town Park at the Wildcat Base for a day of hiking, tree harvesting, rescuing, and tree planting. For more, visit: http://treeutah.org/