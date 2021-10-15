Mural artist honors Mexican culture

Mural Artist for Su Casa Mexican Restaurant, Rachel Osterloh, joins us in the studio today to discuss her work and how it honors the Hispanic community in Salt Lake and sheds light on Mexican culture. Su Casa Mexican Restaurant was created by her grandfather in the 1970s and was one of the first Mexican restaurants in Salt Lake.

It’s a family-owned restaurant that’s been passed down from generation to generation and Osterloh is trying to do her part to contribute. She started her first mural in the summer of 2018 which took about a month and a half to complete. After doing research on classic Mexican folk art is when all her focus went into keeping the mural authentic. Her goal was to highlight the aspects of Dia de Los Muertos and the iconic Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.

Osterloh even included some easter eggs in the mural to commemorate her grandparents, who started this restaurant. She describes the two skeletons on the left represent the two. One is holding a can of coca-cola and the other has a cassette player and headphones, identifying factors of her grandparents and a way to pay tribute to them on the theme of Dia de Los Muertos.

Next month Su Casa will be offering monthly deals through Utah Grubs Grub Club so be sure to check out what they have to offer. Also, follow her on Instagram to see all her work!