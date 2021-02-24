Mural art with Smock and Roll

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Founders Ali VanKleeck and Caroline Kane make up the dynamic duo of Smock and Roll! They chat with us (and even let us demo) about why cities and business need and want more murals! Murals bring culture, personality and interest to a business, block, or space.

It allows you to celebrate what makes you different, communicates your company culture, and can promote guerilla marketing via photo opportunities! You can fall further in love with your space, and create an extension of your brand or messaging.

Murals support the arts, drive traffic to businesses or areas, placemake for the community or even for your own family, and reduce crime. Their work come in many forms, from orporate large scale murals, residential murals, and event backdrops!

Smock and Roll also has a GiveBack Program! The two believe that art is non-verbal call-to-action. As one of the most powerful forms of expression, art not only transforms a space, but helps further conversations on important causes everywhere. Activism and giving back is a pillar at Smock and Roll, so they are excited to introduce their GiveBack Mural Program.

Twice a year, Smock and Roll will select an organization to partner with to create a custom mural at a discounted price! Winners will receive the full muraling experience from consultations to installation. Applications for this grant are accepted all year-long. Winner for the summer install will be picked in April of each year, and the winner of the winter install will be picked in October!

Visit Smock and Roll online for more information, and fill out an application if you are eligible.

Smockandroll.com @smockandroll (insta) @smockandroll (tiktok)