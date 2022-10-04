Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste, came to make some spooky Halloween jalapeno poppers. They are perfect for a Halloween party this season and they are quick to make.

10 jalapeno peppers

1 package refrigerator crescent rolls

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning (or ½ teaspoon black pepper + ½ teaspoon salt.)

1 package candy “eyes”

1 egg

1. Rinse jalapenos and cut in half lengthwise. Scrape out seeds and membranes.

2. Combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and Cajun seasoning in a medium sized mixing bowl. Beat using a hand mixer, beat ingredients until well combined and smooth.

3. Spoon cheese mixture into each jalapeno half, press and pack down.

4. Unwrap crescent rolls. Press perforation on each set of triangles to form a rectangle of dough.

5. Use a pizza cutter, cut thin strips down the long side of each dough rectangle. (Cut 5-6 strips from each rectangle.)

6. Gently wrap each filled jalapeno half with 1-2 dough strips. Leave a break in wrapping to insert your eyes.

7. Crack egg and whip with fork in a small bowl. Gently brush “mummies” with beaten egg.

8. Bake at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until dough is golden brown. Remove from oven and insert your eyes immediately. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Check out their blog for more recipes or their social media

Blog/website: https://infinetaste.com/

Instagram: @infinetaste

Facebook: @InFineTaste