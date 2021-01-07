Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Victoria Crosby, president of Multicultural Teenagers Love of Utah (MCTLU) joined us in studio to tell us all about how she started MCTLU and why. Speaking about the inspiration, what they do, and who they go out and feed.

Helping the unsheltered all across the city, on New Years Eve MCTLU fed 350 people. They go out three times a week to feed, and give out clothes. They help people all over the valley that need clothes and food and any type of help.

Extending their hand to many people since October, they also helped families in need for Christmas. A lot of the people on the streets they’ve helped have developed personal relationships with Victoria, who was homeless for five years.

Listen to her inspiring story, and how you can help. Follow on IG at @MCTLU Facebook MCTLU and MCTLU on TikTok and Twitter.