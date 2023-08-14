Baylee Demars, Mrs. Utah America 2023 and Share Parents of Utah Volunteer, joined Brooke Williams-Ahlberg Share Parents Volunteer had a beautiful conversation with us this morning. Sharing their own personal stories of infant loss, Baylee tells us why this platform was important to her. Brooke describes when and how they can help when parents have gone through the unimaginable.

Share parents is a support system for families who have experienced a pregnancy or infant loss. They offer support at time of loss and follow-up with parents, siblings, and extended family. They do beautiful molds, and offer clothing and other mementos for babies as small as 14 weeks gestation, as well as miscarriage kits for younger gestation losses.

Everything they do is based 100% on donations and volunteer work. No one in the organization gets paid. Share Parents is only able to do what they do because of the donations that come in. they have been serving Utah families for forty years this August 15th.

There is a fundraising event at an upcoming Bees Game to celebrate the organization’s anniversary, as well as the Annual Walk for Remembrance and Hope in October, with registration opening up this month.

sputah.org and @shareparentsofutah