Mrs International, Robin Towle has had a busy year. Traveling to eight countries, she’s been sharing her message of hope and positivity when it comes to the discussion suicide prevention. Robin tells us this is particularly near and dear to her own heart because she has experienced her own darkness and anxiety, and has also seen her child go through struggles. Robin knows how scary it can be in the thick of despair, but wants to make sure teens understand there is hope! Robin says that communicating is key, teens are impulsive, and we need to understand that, and approach them with love.

Watch Robin’s uplifting segment to hear what she’s doing to spread positivity and get creative with how to do it during cancelled appearances during COVD-19.

www.mrsinternational.com/