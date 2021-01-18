Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Our friend Beverly Astin was in studio today sharing a tasty creamy chicken noodle soup recipe passed along from a dear friend of hers. We loved gobbling this one up, take a look at how easy it is, and give it a try!

Mrs. B’s Chicken Noodle Soup

4 large chicken breast (sometimes Bev uses a whole chicken)

4 T chicken bouillon (Bev uses 4 cubes)

10 C water

10-14 oz egg noodles (Bev uses the ‘homemade’ thick kind)

1 tsp onion flakes

1 C chopped carrots

1 C chopped celery

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 C milk

1 C sour cream

In a large pot, boil the water with the chicken, bouillon, onion, carrots, celery for one hour or until chicken is cooked thoroughly.

Remove Chicken and add egg noodles. Boil until tender. Meanwhile, shred cooked chicken.

Add soup, milk, and chicken to pot and cook until warm. Add sour cream and heat through, do not boil.

Add more soup or sour cream to get desired thickness.

Is great to have in bread bowls!

Enjoy!