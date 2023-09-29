- Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O’Leary, chatted with us this morning about the new 15th season of the ABC hit show Shark Tank! The reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.
- The season premiere features passionate entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include a low-calorie chocolate, wine to pair with pizza, a medical eye patch for children and an herbal soap for eczema.
- As the son of a traveling ILO executive, Kevin O’Leary lived and was educated in Cambodia, Cyprus, Tunisia, Ethiopia, France and Switzerland. After receiving his Master of Business Administration, he founded Special Event Television, an independent production company. O’Leary says with the economy the way it is, the only way to get money for your business is to ask the sharks! The season premiere is tonight, Friday September 29th, right here on ABC4.
