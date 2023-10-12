We love the creativity of our producers, and today they set us up with a Mr. Potato Head inspired game, fun to do with friends, kids, and family.

Taking a cardboard cutout, make two holes for the arms only. Use different colors and shapes for the “face” on your board, and stop by a Walmart or craft store near you for the props, including mouths, eyes, glasses, and more.

Each player takes a turn to assemble the face, but the key is you can’t see what you’re doing. Have fun shuffling the props of each player so they can’t cheat, and choose who did the best face a the end. Let us know if you try it, and if it’s a hit!