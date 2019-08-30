Newsfore Opt-In Form

Mr. Impossible is pulling for hope

Mr. Impossible, the superhero of hope, came to the studio to show us his strength and how he’s giving hope. From now until Thanksgiving, Mr. Impossible will be traveling throughout the U.S. showing his super-human strength and hoping to inspire everyone he can.

Mr. Impossible has been pulling trucks for years and has even done things as big as airplanes. He pulls these crazy, heavy things to show kids that nothing is impossible.

For more information about Mr. Impossible you can contact him directly at 253-203-8036 or via email manvsimpossible@gmail.com

