Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Moving on can be a hard thing to do at any point in time. Luckily, music can bring more ease to the process. Utah recording artist, Ellie Barry, joins us on set today to share a sneak peek at her new song in honor of graduating high school and entering a new season of life.

Ellie Barry is a dynamic 18-year-old singer from Pleasant Grove, Utah, whose incredible vocal control is turning heads across the state. She recently performed as a guest artist at Casey Elliott’s Forever Valentine concert in Salt Lake City.

The release of her first song, “Move On,” shares a special message for all graduating seniors as they leap into adulthood. This song reflects her experience as she embraces significant life change as she graduates from high school and the pain that comes with moving beyond people and experiences that have been important in her life. The song also highlights the excitement of looking to the future and embracing new opportunities.

Ellie Barry’s new song comes out on Friday, May 26th, and will be available on all music platforms. Tune in to hear a sneak peek of her powerful song today and say you saw her first on Good Things Utah!

Get a glance at what Ellie Barry is up to by following her on Instagram @ellie.e.barry.