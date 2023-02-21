Shelly Summers Anderson knows firsthand what it’s like for life to throw a curveball. Blindsighted by divorce after twenty-seven years of marriage, she learned how to grow through the anger and the hurt, and find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Dating in dating in middle-age was different, she tells us, and grief was anything but, linear. The key is to accept, and allow. When control is surrendered, life can flow as it’s meant to.

There is a process to rediscovering yourself after the end of a relationship, and you don’t have to go through it alone. Shelly has dived deep to do the inner work for the past five years, and rebuilt a beautiful world. A newlywed, she now imparts the wisdom learned with her ReDiscover life-coaching business, and in her best-selling book, “WE MOVE FORWARD: Surviving and Healing through Loss, Divorce and Grief”.

