With the busy Memorial Day weekend movie releases and the approaching of Jurassic Park next weekend, we deserve a night in! Thankfully, movie Critic Val Cameron was on GTU to discuss her suggestions on the newest movies and shows available on streaming.

Cameron started the segment discussing her thoughts on the Disney+ series, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, which is now in its third episode. Cameron ranks this film as a B as it’s overall enjoyable but still very green and a few plot holes that are visible to the most diehard fans of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

‘Hustle’, which stars Queen Latifah, and Adam Sandler, was a win in Cameron’s book. “Summer movies are all about dreams and this is exactly what ‘Hustle’ is.” Cameron said. As a fan of sports films, she considered this a good film and loved the dynamic between Latifah and Sandler as husband and wife. Cameron also feels Sandler is a talented dramatic actor and we don’t see him play those roles very often. ‘Hustle’ is now playing in select theaters along the Wasatch and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Jun. 8.

‘Hollywood Stargirl’ is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ and is Cameron’s pick of the week. The film stars Uma Thurman, Judy Greer and Grace VanderWaal as the titular character. Cameron recommends this film for mothers and pulls at the heartstrings of every mom who has made sacrifices for their kids. This film is one anyone can enjoy and is appropriate for all age groups and is the perfect feel good movie.

For more movie suggestions, follow Val’s Facebook page: What To See With Val, and website: Whattoseewithval.com