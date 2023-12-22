SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Head into the holidays with some good movies on your watch list. Movie reviewer, Val Cameron, from whattoseewithval.com joined us on the show to share her recommendations:

The Honorable Mentions:

Aquaman: The Lost City

Rated: PG-13

Action/Fantasy

Warner Brothers

In theaters now

Grade: C-

Rebel Moon Part One: The Child Of Fire

Rated: R

Syfi/Action

Grade: C

Now streaming on Netflix

Migration

Rated: PG

Animation/Family

Illumination

Grade: B-

In theaters now

The Boys in the boat

Rated: PG 13

Drama

Amazon MGM

Grade: B

Top movies of the year:

The Iron Claw

Rated R

Action/Drama

Grade: B+

In theaters now

The Color Purple

Rated: PG 13

Drama

Harpo Films

Grade: A

In theaters Christmas Day

American Fiction

Rated: R

Comedy Drama

MGM

Now in theaters

Grade: Solid A