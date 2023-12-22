SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Head into the holidays with some good movies on your watch list. Movie reviewer, Val Cameron, from whattoseewithval.com joined us on the show to share her recommendations:
The Honorable Mentions:
Aquaman: The Lost City
Rated: PG-13
Action/Fantasy
Warner Brothers
In theaters now
Grade: C-
Rebel Moon Part One: The Child Of Fire
Rated: R
Syfi/Action
Grade: C
Now streaming on Netflix
Migration
Rated: PG
Animation/Family
Illumination
Grade: B-
In theaters now
The Boys in the boat
Rated: PG 13
Drama
Amazon MGM
Grade: B
Top movies of the year:
The Iron Claw
Rated R
Action/Drama
Grade: B+
In theaters now
The Color Purple
Rated: PG 13
Drama
Harpo Films
Grade: A
In theaters Christmas Day
American Fiction
Rated: R
Comedy Drama
MGM
Now in theaters
Grade: Solid A