SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Head into Thanksgiving week with some movies great for viewing after the big meal. Tracy Mangum, movie critic from MoviesThatMakeUs.com joined us with his reviews on the following movies:

Trolls Band Together

DreamWorks Animation

PG

Director: Walt Dohrn

Grade: B

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Lions Gate

PG-13

Director: Francis Lawrence

Grade: C-

Next Goal Wins

Searchlight Pictures

PG-13

Director: Taika Watiti

Grade: B