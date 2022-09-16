ABC 4’s own movie critic, Val Cameron returned to the GTU set to share her picks of the weeks.
Confess, Fletch
A remake of the 1985 neo-noir film starring Chevy Chase. The remake stars Jon Hamm.
Rated R
Comedy
Miramax-Thriller
B-
Blonde
Biopic of Marilyn Monroe. The film stars Ana De Armas.
Rated NC-17
Biography-Drama
Netflix
Grade B
See How They Run
Rated Pg-13
Mystery-Thriller
Searchlight Pictures
Grade B-
The Woman King
Rated PG-13
History-Drama
TriStar Pictures
Grade (Predicting an A)
Website: WhatToSeeWithVal.com
Facebook: What To See with Val