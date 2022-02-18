Movies to see this weekend with Val Cameron

Catch the top movies playing this weekend. Movie critic, Val Cameron, is here to share her reviews. She says its a fun weekend for movies and something for everyone. These three films are very different. There’s a documentary you can see at home and two exciting movies you can see in the theater. Here’s what she had to say:

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Documentary

Rated PG-23

Most of us can remember the two two tragic Boeing 737-Max crashes of 2018 and 2019. This new Rory Kennedy documentary investigates the causes of the two crashes and what Boeing was hiding. Within months of each other, Lion Air flight JT610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 in March 2019 both crashed killing 346 people. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival a few weeks ago and premieres today on Netflix.

The documentary pool was very strong, as always, at Sundance this year. This documentary stood out to me as brave, no nonsense and very hard hitting. I was shocked when I saw for my own eyes what this big corporation was willing to do to save money. It was also heartwarming and tear jerking to see what the families of the victims were willing to do to get answers and hold Boeing accountable. It is a must watch in my book.

Studio: Netflix

Grade: B+

DOG

Comedy/Best Buddy

Rated PG-13

Dog is a movie that is based on a true story about a former Army Ranger Briggs, played by Channing Tatum and a K9 Ranger. It is an important story often forgotten about by many of us that enjoy the freedoms we have every day. As much as there are heartfelt and tear-jerking moments in the movie, there are also awkward moments that are supposed to be funny that really take the story off track. As the two head on a road trip to get Lulu to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time, they both try to get over their pasts and present heirships and anxieties. Channing Tatum co produces and directs this film that gets somewhat lost in the middle. If you take out a handful of not funny “bits” this could be the truly sincere movie it was meant to be.

I wish the filmmakers had the guts to be real, to be serious with the topic. The movie Marley and Me is a good example of a heartfelt movie that also gave us some laughs, but those laughs fit the movie. Dog is an endearing film and Lulu’s story will steal your heart and hopefully get us all to think about how we treat all who serve our country, our veterans, when it is time for them to be home. As both human and K9 veterans experience PTSD and mental health issues throughout the movie, they both are also going through the reality of being easily discarded. Watching the two of them figure out that they need others to get through their pain is healing for the viewer as well. Get your tissues and grab your furry best friend for snuggles, you will need them.

Studio: United Artists

Grade: B-

Uncharted

Action Adventure/Video Game Based

Rating PG-13

Right out of the gate this movie seems to have some hard hurdles to jump. One, it starts Tom Holland, you know, Spider-Man. You may think that would be a good thing, but when you have one of the biggest movies of last year still in theatres and that movie happened to be good, people will compare. Number two, this is a movie that is based on a video game, and history tells us those who don’t have a great track record. So, let’s get into it!

Uncharted is about Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) he grew up alone after his brother left him alone in the orphanage, they grew up in. Later in life Nathan is recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg, to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. The duo gets into a lot of trouble together and with other treasure hunters including the ruthless Moncada played by Antonio Banderas. There is a lot of people not trusting each other, endless clues to decipher and maps to follow. This is National Treasure, Pirates of The Caribbean and The Italian Job in one movie that also has some fun action scenes right out of a video game.

I do want to admit that I have never played this video game, so I can’t say if it matches up or not. I can say that the movie is more of a fun action family film than a video game movie. And no, this is NOT Spider-Man, so just don’t bring that into the theater with you and you will have fun. While there is nothing groundbreaking about this film, except for the mid-air pirate ship fight (why has this not been done before?!) It is still a fun watch. Many people are saying it is a miscast for Holland, but I think he really holds his own, if anything Wahlberg needed to give us more. Just remember when we thought Brad Pitt, George Clooney and even Mark Wahlberg were stepping too far from what we were comfortable with and now they are more than just a pretty boy, a TV Doctor and the leader of The Funky bunch.

Tom Holland shines in a not-so-shiny story and shows us he is going to be more than a web-slinging success.

Studio: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Grade: B

