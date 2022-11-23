ABC 4’s movie critic, Val Cameron shares her pics for movies coming this Thanksgiving weekend.
Holiday stuff you can stream from home
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special
Grade: B+
Apple TV Plus (streaming now): talk over?
The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special
Grade:
Disney+ November 25th
Movies In Theatres Today!
The Fabelmans
Rated PG-13
Universal Pictures
Grade B
(Award season watch list)
Strange World
Rated PG
Disney Animation Studios
Grade B-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rated PG-13
Netflix
Grade: A-
In theatres now and on Netflix Dec 23rd.
