SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Movie critic, Val Cameron joined us on the show with her reviews for your weekend watching. Here’s what she had to say:
The Oath
Action – Adventure – Historical
Rated PG-13
Great Scott Entertainment
Grade: B
Eileen
Rated R
Thriller/Mystery
Neon
Grade: B
Staring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie. Premiered at Sundance this year, now in theaters.
Squid Games: The Challenge
TV
Reality/Game
Netflix
Grade: A
The finale was Dec 6th. If you need something to binge this weekend you gotta watch this.