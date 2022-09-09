ABC 4’s own movie critic, Patrick Beatty, came to GTU to talk about his top movie picks for the week.
Friday Films
Available on: Disney +
Rated: PG
See it or Skip it: Skip It
Barbarian (Boulderlight Pictures)
Available on: Theaters
Rated: R
See it or Skip it: Maybe?
Available on: Netflix
Rated: R
Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews
Twitter: @patbreviews
Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews
TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews