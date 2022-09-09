ABC 4’s own movie critic, Patrick Beatty, came to GTU to talk about his top movie picks for the week.

Friday Films

Pinocchio (Disney)

Available on: Disney +

Rated: PG

See it or Skip it: Skip It

Barbarian (Boulderlight Pictures)

Available on: Theaters

Rated: R

See it or Skip it: Maybe?

End of the Road (Netflix)

Available on: Netflix

Rated: R

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patrickbeattyreviews

Twitter: @patbreviews

Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews

TikTok: Patrick Beatty Reviews

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patrickbeattyreviews