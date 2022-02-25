Our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, jumps right in to movies you will want to see this weekend. You can find him reviews posted below:
‘Cyrano’ (Theaters)
Directed By: Joe Wright
Written By: Edmond Rostand, Erica Schmidt
Starring: Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn
Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
Rated: Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief language.
Synopsis: Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.
Rating: 6/10
‘No Exit’ (Hulu)
Directed By: Damien Power
Written By: Taylor Adams, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari
Starring: Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl
Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery
Rated: R for strong violence, language and some drug content
Synopsis: During a blizzard and stranded at an isolated highway rest stop in the mountains, a college student discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a car belonging to one of the people inside.
Rating: 5/10
‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (HBO Max)
Directed By: Chris McKay
Written By: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
Rated: PG for rude humor and some action
Synopsis: A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.
Rating: 8/10
