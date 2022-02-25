Our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, jumps right in to movies you will want to see this weekend. You can find him reviews posted below:

‘Cyrano’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Joe Wright

Written By: Edmond Rostand, Erica Schmidt

Starring: Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn

Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Rated: Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief language.

Synopsis: Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.

Rating: 6/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘No Exit’ (Hulu)

Directed By: Damien Power

Written By: Taylor Adams, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari

Starring: Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Rated: R for strong violence, language and some drug content

Synopsis: During a blizzard and stranded at an isolated highway rest stop in the mountains, a college student discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a car belonging to one of the people inside.

Rating: 5/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (HBO Max)

Directed By: Chris McKay

Written By: Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Rated: PG for rude humor and some action

Synopsis: A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Rating: 8/10

Patrick’s coverage can be found here.

