It’s Friday, which means new movies are available for your entertainment. Our film critic, Val Cameron, stopped by the show with her take on the new options for the weekend.

Cameron mentioned Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, and ‘Agents of Shield’ have all moved in to their new home on Disney+. Parents, don’t worry, there’s even an ‘Encanto’ Sing-along for the kids to enjoy.



One more addition to the streaming service is Lucas Films’ documentary called ‘More Than Robots.’ Cameron says anyone who loves robotics will love seeing the behind the scenes competitive world of school robotics. It follows four teams of teenagers from around the world who prepare for the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition. Cameron gave the documentary a ‘B+.’



The next film Cameron reviewed is a spin on the family-friendly classic ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’. This adaptation stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. It’s a wholesome movie that features the life of their blended family. Cameron says it would be a fun family movie night for tweens and younger. She gave the movie a ‘B.’



The next two reviews are for movies best watched after the kids are in bed. ‘The Outfit’ and ‘Master’ are both rated R — watch the video to see which movie Cameron gave an ‘A.’

