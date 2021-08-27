Movie reviews for your weekend theater visit

Patrick Beatty visited our set today to discuss these five upcoming movies

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’

Date: Aug 27th

Directed By: Joshua Rofé

Starring: Bob Ross, Steve Ross

Genre: Documentary

Rated: This documentary is currently not rated.

Synopsis: Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees.

Score: 6/10

Review:

We all know the beloved and kind 30-minute segments of Bob Ross gently caressing us through his wonderful painting courses. If you haven’t watched one completely, you know his face anywhere, but is that marketing of his face actually Bob Ross, or a corporation?

This documentary sets to bring to light the two sides of Bob Ross; the artist, and the business, and how that business affected not only him but his posterity and how we view the man behind the paint. I enjoyed the moments where we got to learn more about Bob Ross as well as his son and where their relationship ended. The allegations and work put into uncovering them feel very surface level, and with the other side refusing to even be filmed for an interview, it’s hard to know the whole truth.

Overall, this is a fairly entertaining documentary but also one that feels unfinished and not delved deep enough.

‘Candyman’ (In Theaters)

Directed By: Nia DaCosta

Written By: Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Rated: R for bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references

Synopsis: A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.

Score: 8/10

Review:

‘Candyman’ has been in the works and delayed due to COVID-19 since last year. The film centers around an artist who learns about the dark history of the Cabrini-Green housing, and the origins of the ‘Candyman’ and his embodiment of black grief.

Having only recently watched both this new installment and the original this week, It’s very tough to say that I have a full scope of what this character means to not just pop culture but for the black community. What I can say for it as a horror film is I was terrified, and refused to look at any reflective surface the entire night after watching it.

The acting is all great, and the story while not 100% coherent is still entertaining. Think ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ meets ‘The Fly’ when it comes to the horror and scares. But director Nia DiCosta is still able to inject real world issues plagued by the original film as well with gentrification and how the world treats black communities.

The third act was fairly rushed, and a lot of the scares, while scary, doesn’t measure up to the true horror of the original film’s iconic bee sequence. I would still definitely recommend checking this film out, but more so please check out the reviews from black critics such as Brandon Avery, Carolyn Mauricette, and Angelica Jade Bastién.

‘He’s All That’ (Netflix)

Directed By: Mark Waters

Written By:

R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Starring: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Rated: Rated TV-MA for strong sexual content and language, and drug use

Synopsis: A teenage girl sets out to give a nebbish classmate the ultimate high school makeover. An updated remake of the 1999 film, ‘She’s All That’.

Score: 3/10

Review: One Pandemic at a time, please

To wrap up our time together today we have ‘He’s All That’, a spiritual sequel/reboot of the already problematic and dated ‘She’s All That’. Now starring Tik Tok legend Addison Rae and gender bending the characters, this may have seemed like a slam dunk for Netflix but ultimately could be my least favorite movie of 2021.

The film is a mess from start to finish. The already dated ideas from the original film aren’t properly addressed, and in fact this film refuses to learn any of the lessons from the original. I can list where they went wrong and how to improve but that would literally take too long, sufficeth to say, one disaster at a time for 2021 please.

‘Vacation Friends’ (Hulu)

Directed By: Clay Tarver

Starring: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Rated: Rated R for drug content, crude sexual references, and language throughout

Synopsis: A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.

‘Together’ (In Theaters)

Directed By: Stephen Daldry, Justin Martin

Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Samuel Logan

Genre: Drama

Rated: Rated R for language throughout.

Synopsis: A husband and wife are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of the COVID-19 lockdown.

To find more reviews from Beatty, find him online, on Patreon, Twitter, IG, FB, and follow his podcast.