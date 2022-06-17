The weekend is finally here and there’s no better way to escape the heat than to head to the cinema for new releases or to unwind from the work week at home while streaming movies. For Friday Flicks, movie critic Val Cameron, stopped by to share her picks for the week. Whether you’re wanting to go out to the theaters or would rather stay in for the night, Cameron has got you covered.

Cameron starts the segment off with ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ starring one of her favorite stars, two time academy award winning actress, Emma Thompson. The film is available for streaming on Hulu and is rated R. Cameron loved the movie as it shows that it’s never too late to do what you want. The film is about a retired widow on an empowerment journey and self discovery. Cameron gives the film a B+.

The second film Cameron talks about is “Cha Cha Real Smooth”. The film has a beloved star studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Brad Garrett. The lead role is played by newcomer Cooper Raif who wrote, produced and directed the film. Raif is just 25 years old. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is rated R. Cameron says that Johnson did a great job as the female lead and ranks the film an A-. ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is now playing at the Jordan Commons and Thanksgiving Point Megaplex theaters, Broadway Center Cinemas, and Metropolitan Holiday Village 4 Cinema in Park City. It is also available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Cameron concluded the segment with the newest Disney-Pixar film, ‘Lightyear’. This film has been highly anticipated and stars large names including James Brolin, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi. “If you love ‘Toy Story’ and you want to find out why Andy loves Buzz, this is the movie that Andy watched to love Buzz Lightyear and why he asked for Buzz Lightyear as a present,” said Cameron. “You’re not going to get huge ‘Toy Story’ feels, but you’re going to get Buzz Lightyear feels and you’re going to find out what’s behind Buzz.” Cameron gives the film a B+. ‘Lightyear’ is available for streaming on Disney.

