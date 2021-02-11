The “Move to Change” social impact initiative with Miss Lehi

Miss Lehi 2019 and 2020 Lindsey Larsen stopped by to share the details of her social impact initiative that helps encourage young women to get involved in local competitions. We hear Lindsey explain her “Move to Change” program working with Unified Physical Education to provide an opportunity for high school students with special needs to letter in dance.
Lindsey is planning to establish lettering in dance at Skyridge High School, then at Lehi High. She’s busy with visiting elementary schools to engage students in the B3 program powered by Select Health which promotes mental and physical good health habits for 4th, 5th and 6th grade students and providing “brain break” activities!
IG @misslehi.ut online MissUtah.org and www.spotfund.com