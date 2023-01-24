SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Lindy Davies is introducing a new way to enjoy your favorite sweet breakfast snack for the whole family. You and your loved ones will be going nuts for these mouthwatering Homemade Strawberry Nutella Poptarts.

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon water

1 package refrigerated pie crust

6 heaping teaspoons Nutella

6 heaping teaspoons strawberry jelly

3 large strawberries, sliced lengthwise and carved into hearts

coarse sugar (or granulated sugar)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and cover a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat. Whisk together egg yolk and 1 teaspoon water. Set aside. Roll out pie crust. Cut into 2.5 inch x 3.5 inch rectangles, re-rolling the dough as needed. Take half of the rectangles and cut out a heart in the center, using the strawberries carved into hearts as a guide. Set aside. On each of the remaining rectangles, spread 1 heaping teaspoon of Nutella, leaving a 1/2 inch border around the edges. Then top the Nutella with a layer of strawberry jam, again making sure to leave a 1/2 inch border. Place a strawberry carved heart on top of the strawberry jam layer, in the center of the rectangle. Top with the pie dough with the heart carved out of the center. Seal the edges with the prongs of a fork and brush with egg wash mixture. Sprinkle heavily with coarse sugar. Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Enjoy!

You can find and message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies to enjoy more of her delicious recipes!