Lindy Davies is introducing a new way to enjoy your favorite sweet breakfast snack for the whole family. You and your loved ones will be going nuts for these mouthwatering Homemade Strawberry Nutella Poptarts.
Ingredients:
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1 package refrigerated pie crust
- 6 heaping teaspoons Nutella
- 6 heaping teaspoons strawberry jelly
- 3 large strawberries, sliced lengthwise and carved into hearts
- coarse sugar (or granulated sugar)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and cover a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silpat mat.
- Whisk together egg yolk and 1 teaspoon water. Set aside.
- Roll out pie crust. Cut into 2.5 inch x 3.5 inch rectangles, re-rolling the dough as needed.
- Take half of the rectangles and cut out a heart in the center, using the strawberries carved into hearts as a guide. Set aside.
- On each of the remaining rectangles, spread 1 heaping teaspoon of Nutella, leaving a 1/2 inch border around the edges. Then top the Nutella with a layer of strawberry jam, again making sure to leave a 1/2 inch border.
- Place a strawberry carved heart on top of the strawberry jam layer, in the center of the rectangle. Top with the pie dough with the heart carved out of the center.
- Seal the edges with the prongs of a fork and brush with egg wash mixture. Sprinkle heavily with coarse sugar.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Enjoy!
You can find and message Lindy on Instagram at @lindy_davies to enjoy more of her delicious recipes!