We’re in the kitchen ready to put together some sashimi! Chef Skyler from Under Wraps Sushi came by to show us how they prepare their 7 Spice Tuna Sashimi.

This delicious sushi restaurant has only been open for a couple of weeks so take a look at all that goes into their delicious sushi roles by watching the video!

Find Under Wraps Sushi online, IG, and FB.