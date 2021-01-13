Mouth-watering marinara, and alfredo sauces

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Home cook Donnalee Eisenhart stopped by this morning to whip up both a tasty marinara, and alfredo sauce in the kitchen. Pasta lovers everywhere, listen up and jot these two down. Don’t forget to take a look at both clips. We loved learning from Donnalee, a mother, wife, grandmother, and retired history teacher of 39 years!

Marinara Sauce

Begin with a large stock pot

1- 6 lb can of Crushed Tomatoes from Costco ( which is equal to 7 – 14.5 cans of crushed tomatoes)

2 cans of diced tomatoes blended

1 onion cut in small pieces and sauteed in 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil

9 cloves of Garlic, smashed

1 can of tomato paste

2 Tbsp of Italian Seasoning

1 tsp salt

3 Tbsp of Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp of Balsamic Vinegar

½ tsp of red pepper flakes

2 cups of water

2 Tbsp of chopped basil

In a large pot place 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil and add chopped onion

Cook until translucent

Add crushed garlic and sauté for about 1 min

Add the 6 lb can of tomatoes

2 cups of water

2 cans of pureed chopped tomatoes

Add Italian Seasoning, Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar, Red Pepper Flakes and Chopped Basil

Bring to a medium boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Taste and adjust to you liking, sweeter or hotter

Alfredo Sauce

1 cube of Butter

1 – 8 oz package of Cream Cheese

2 cloves of smashed Garlic

2 cups of Heavy Cream

2 cups of Milk

2 cups of Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp of salt

Melt butter in a sauce pan

Add garlic and cook for a minute

Add cream cheese, with wire whisk beat butter and cream cheese until a smooth consistency

Add cream and milk

When the sauce is hot add 1 cup of parmesan cheese

Enjoy!