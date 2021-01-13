Mouth-watering marinara, and alfredo sauces

Home cook Donnalee Eisenhart stopped by this morning to whip up both a tasty marinara, and alfredo sauce in the kitchen. Pasta lovers everywhere, listen up and jot these two down. Don’t forget to take a look at both clips. We loved learning from Donnalee, a mother, wife, grandmother, and retired history teacher of 39 years!
Marinara Sauce
Begin with a large stock pot
1- 6 lb can of Crushed Tomatoes from Costco ( which is equal to 7 – 14.5 cans of crushed tomatoes)
2 cans of diced tomatoes blended
1 onion cut in small pieces and sauteed in 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil
9 cloves of Garlic, smashed
1 can of tomato paste
2 Tbsp of Italian Seasoning
1 tsp salt
3 Tbsp of Brown Sugar
2 Tbsp of Balsamic Vinegar
½ tsp of red pepper flakes
2 cups of water
2 Tbsp of chopped basil
In a large pot place 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil and add chopped onion
Cook until translucent
Add crushed garlic and sauté for about 1 min
Add the 6 lb can of tomatoes
2 cups of water
2 cans of pureed chopped tomatoes
Add Italian Seasoning, Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar, Red Pepper Flakes and Chopped Basil
Bring to a medium boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
Taste and adjust to you liking, sweeter or hotter
Alfredo Sauce
1 cube of Butter
1 – 8 oz package of Cream Cheese
2 cloves of smashed Garlic
2 cups of Heavy Cream
2 cups of Milk
2 cups of Parmesan Cheese
1 tsp of salt
Melt butter in a sauce pan
Add garlic and cook for a minute
Add cream cheese, with wire whisk beat butter and cream cheese until a smooth consistency
Add cream and milk
When the sauce is hot add 1 cup of parmesan cheese
Enjoy!