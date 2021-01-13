Mouth-watering marinara, and alfredo sauces

Home cook Donnalee Eisenhart stopped by this morning to whip up both a tasty marinara, and alfredo sauce in the kitchen. Pasta lovers everywhere, listen up and jot these two down. Don’t forget to take a look at both clips. We loved learning from Donnalee, a mother, wife, grandmother, and retired history teacher of 39 years!

Marinara Sauce

Begin with a large stock pot

1- 6 lb can of Crushed Tomatoes from Costco ( which is equal to 7 – 14.5 cans of crushed tomatoes)

2 cans of diced tomatoes blended

1 onion cut in small pieces and sauteed in 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil

9 cloves of Garlic, smashed

1 can of tomato paste

2 Tbsp of Italian Seasoning

1 tsp salt

3 Tbsp of Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp of Balsamic Vinegar

½ tsp of red pepper flakes

2 cups of water

2 Tbsp of chopped basil

In a large pot place 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil and add chopped onion

Cook until translucent

Add crushed garlic and sauté for about 1 min

Add the 6 lb can of tomatoes

2 cups of water

2 cans of pureed chopped tomatoes

Add Italian Seasoning, Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar, Red Pepper Flakes and Chopped Basil

Bring to a medium boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

Taste and adjust to you liking, sweeter or hotter

Alfredo Sauce

1 cube of Butter

1 – 8 oz package of Cream Cheese

2 cloves of smashed Garlic

2 cups of Heavy Cream

2 cups of Milk

2 cups of Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp of salt

Melt butter in a sauce pan

Add garlic and cook for a minute

Add cream cheese, with wire whisk beat butter and cream cheese until a smooth consistency

Add cream and milk

When the sauce is hot add 1 cup of parmesan cheese

Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

