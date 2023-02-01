SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is day 3 of appetizer week, and our Daily Dish producer Sariah showed us how to make Jalapeño Poppers. These poppers are the perfect appetizer for the big game coming up!

Ingredients:

  • 12 Medium Jalapeños (no longer than 3 inches each, about ⅔ pound total)
  • 8 Oz Cream Cheese, Softened
  • 12 Thin Slices Uncooked Bacon (thick-cut bacon won’t cook as evenly), Halved Crosswise
  • Brown sugar to Sprinkle on Bacon 
  • 1 Tbsp of Honey (optional) 

Directions:

  1. Cut the seeds out of the jalapeños to lower the spice.
  2. Mix 1 package of cream cheese and 1 tablespoon of honey.
  3. Fill jalapeño full of cream cheese. 
  4. Coat bacon with brown sugar. 
  5. Wrap the bacon around jalapeños. 
  6. Cook in the oven at 400 for 25-35 mins.
  13. Enjoy!