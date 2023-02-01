SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is day 3 of appetizer week, and our Daily Dish producer Sariah showed us how to make Jalapeño Poppers. These poppers are the perfect appetizer for the big game coming up!

Ingredients:

12 Medium Jalapeños (no longer than 3 inches each, about ⅔ pound total)

8 Oz Cream Cheese, Softened

12 Thin Slices Uncooked Bacon (thick-cut bacon won’t cook as evenly), Halved Crosswise

Brown sugar to Sprinkle on Bacon

1 Tbsp of Honey (optional)

Directions: