SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is day 3 of appetizer week, and our Daily Dish producer Sariah showed us how to make Jalapeño Poppers. These poppers are the perfect appetizer for the big game coming up!
Ingredients:
- 12 Medium Jalapeños (no longer than 3 inches each, about ⅔ pound total)
- 8 Oz Cream Cheese, Softened
- 12 Thin Slices Uncooked Bacon (thick-cut bacon won’t cook as evenly), Halved Crosswise
- Brown sugar to Sprinkle on Bacon
- 1 Tbsp of Honey (optional)
Directions:
- Cut the seeds out of the jalapeños to lower the spice.
- Mix 1 package of cream cheese and 1 tablespoon of honey.
- Fill jalapeño full of cream cheese.
- Coat bacon with brown sugar.
- Wrap the bacon around jalapeños.
- Cook in the oven at 400 for 25-35 mins.
- Mix 1 package of cream cheese and 1 tablespoon of honey.
- Put a dash of Cayenne pepper if you want.
- Fill jalapeño full of cream cheese.
- Coat bacon with brown sugar.
- Wrap the bacon around jalapeños.
- Cook in the oven at 400 for 25-35 mins.
- Enjoy!