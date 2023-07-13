SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Nate Leach was back in the kitchen with GTU host Surae to show us how to make Focaccia Bread. Below are the ingredients and instructions!

Ingredients

For the dough:

4 cups bread flour

1/2 TBS salt

1 TBS yeast

1/8 cup of olive oil, plus extra for oiling

1 3/4 cups of water

For the toppings:

Sliced black olives

Thinly sliced red onion

Halved cherry tomatoes

Dried oregano

More olive oil, to drizzle

Flaky sea salt

Directions:

For this recipe, DO NOT BE AFRAID of your olive oil! You may find when kneading, that the dough begins to stick to your surface or hands. Simply add a bit of oil to your hands and continue. This dough shouldn’t be sticky. It is very difficult to add too much olive oil to this recipe!

Place all of the dough ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix together to form a dough. Begin folding in a corner of the dough, turn bowl 90 degrees, and repeat for 2 minutes. Roll the dough out onto a well oiled surface and knead for 10 minutes. The dough will get softer and more elastic. You may also use a stand mixer, but that isn’t as fun!

Place the dough back in the same bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Leave in a warm place to rise for about 2 hours, until doubled in size. Pour a very liberal amount of olive oil to a half sheet pan and tip the dough inside, stretching and kneading it towards the edges of the pan. Drizzle with lots more olive oil and make finger indentations all over the dough. Cover with plastic wrap, and rest in a warm place for 1.5 hours.

Remove plastic wrap, you may find that you need to make more finger indentations in the dough, but keep in mind, you will also be pressing the toppings into the dough. Take the sliced olives and onion and halved cherry tomatoes firmly into the dough. Drizzle with even more olive oil and sprinkle oregano and a generous amount of the flaky salt. Bake in a 375 F oven for 20-30 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and immediately drizzle one final helping of olive oil over the top of the focaccia. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool.