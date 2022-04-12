- On Good Things Utah this morning – Cinnamon rolls debuted at Krispy Kreme last year. They’re back, but only kind of back. Last fall, Krispy Kreme brought cinnamon rolls to its menu for the first time ever. So, this spring it’s bringing cinnamon rolls to its menu for the second time ever. That doesn’t have the same ring to it. Though, if you loved the rolls, those kinds of distinctions don’t matter much. Select shops are going to have the rolls on the menu again. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, however, isn’t going to be available all the time. You’re only going to find it on the menu on Sundays. Krispy Kreme is calling those “Cinnamon Sundays,” which is a fancy way of saying you’re only getting them on Sundays. Quit asking for cinnamon rolls on Saturdays! It’s Cinnamon Sundays! Sundays!
- Plus, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together! The news comes less than a year after the pop star emotionally declared in court how she wanted more kids, but that her conservatorship forced her to be on birth control. Spears announced the pregnancy on Monday, writing on Instagram how she thought she was “food pregnant” at first from her and Asghari’s recent trip to Maui. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Spears’s rep regarding her post but did not receive a response.
- And Hugh Jackman knows exactly who lights up his life. His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness! The actor, who’s currently starring on Broadway in “The Music Man,” posted a selfie on Instagram of the two cuddling up on a beach to celebrate their 26th anniversary on Monday. He wrote in the caption, “Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!
- At the end of the show – Real talk: bras are expensive. But there are ways to make your bras last a long time. With good care comes extended use which equals money saved. All you need to do is make a few changes to your washing process and you’ll find all sorts of ways to make your bras last a long time. Of course, it’s important to first understand that not all bras are made equal. Some require a bit more delicate care than others. Just think about intricate lace bras and you’ll have a clue why those might require kid gloves as opposed to the spin cycle. That said, you might be surprised to learn that even more durable undergarments, like sports bras, can benefit from a more gentle touch. Sure, these ways to make bras last a long time often require more planning than merely throwing them into the washing machine, but Kirsten Schofield, Creative Director at Underpinnings Lingerie in Louisville, Kentucky, says it’s worth the effort. Deena tells us how to help your investment last longer! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.