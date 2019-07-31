Motorcycle Safety 101

Did you know that in 2018 more than 29 million Americans had ridden a motorcycle? And 19% of motorcycle owners are women! That’s the highest number the Motorcycle Industry Council has recorded in decades. With such a high number of people riding motorcycles, it’s important to know how to stay safe.

Ty van Hooydonk joined us to teach some basic motorcycle safety along with showing us proper gear to use while riding. It’s important to be protected from head to toe which includes using a DOT approved helmet, a riding jacket, full-fingered gloves, long, sturdy pants, and over-the-ankle boots.

This year is the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The rally runs from August 2nd through August 11th and many motorcyclists may be seen riding through Utah. Motorcycle rallies are fun, and so is riding with a group of your friends, but remember to obey all traffic laws and be courteous to all highway users. With many motorcyclists now heading to Sturgis, it’s important for car and truck drivers to double check for riders, especially when changing lanes.

Utah not only has great road riding, but you can also find some of the best off-road trails in the country. It’s worth exploring this beautiful state with off-road motorcycles. Just remember to get trained, wear proper gear and have fun!

For those who are interested in learning to ride, you can go to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation website, msf-usa.org, to find a place near you. Utah uses the MSF Basic RiderCourse as a licensing class, and many schools offer advanced classes for experienced riders.