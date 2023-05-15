- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies had a busy weekend! Deena and Nicea went to Pioneer Theater Company’s production of The Prom Friday night and both gave rave reviews of the show that had critical acclaim on Broadway. Tune in to the show Tuesday for a sneak peek performance of that amazing musical that just opened last weekend. Plus, we got a Mother’s Day round up. Nicea brought pictures of dinner with her mom JoAnn and Deena spent time with her mom while Surae showed pictures of special time with Graham and Ellanor.
- If your mom got a gift card for a facial on Mother’s Day here are a few things aestheticians say she should always look out for:
- Only one skin care line is being used.
- Some skin care brands (like Dr. Barbara Sturm or SkinCeuticals) have their own dedicated facial studio, which is great. But unless you’re visiting one of those places, your aesthetician should be switching up the products. “If you see that your aesthetician is only using one skin care line, this is probably a bad sign. The options will be limited within your treatment if your provider is bound to only one product line. It could also mean that they will be more motivated to push these products on you and sell you more than you need.” — Dali Gandara, a SkinSpirit aesthetician based in Beverly Hills, California
- The studio has poor (or no) hygiene standards.
- “It’s a huge red flag if there are no sanitation systems visible in the room. This can include things such as Barbicide containers, autoclave machines and individual disposables (facial sponges, cotton/gauze, bedding). Generally, pay attention to whether a salon or spa does not appear clean, if trash cans and work surfaces are not attended to, and if the staff are in plain, casual clothes as opposed to a uniform, apron or scrubs. These could all indicate that they do not follow strict protocols in other areas. Also, equipment and bedding should be sanitized and cleaned in between clients. Pay attention to state licenses and other training certificates. If these are not confirmed or visible, you might assume that there is a lack of training or unlicensed staff performing facials on your skin.” — Fatima Lalani Rosa, an aesthetician and the owner of Face. Brow & Beauty Bar in Miami
- The aesthetician uses over-the-counter products.
- “One major benefit of visiting an aesthetician is being treated with more powerful products than you would use at home. Our aesthetics licenses allow us to purchase professional products with higher concentrations of active ingredients such as TCA and other acids. Consumers only have access to retail products that are effective for home care maintenance while skin care professionals are able to purchase treatments that can penetrate the deeper layers of the skin to bring about quicker, more efficient results.” — Essence Moore, an aesthetician and the owner of Lineage Studio in New York City. We hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Monday edition of Good Things Utah!
Mother’s Day pictures and what to look for at your next facial
by: Nicea DeGering
