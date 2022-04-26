Brette Hawks and Erika Ellis from Decadence Desserts joined us on the show with the most tastey lineup of desserts. They are hosting an event that would be the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!

Decadence is a classy evening where attendees will get to enjoy some of the best kept sweet secrets Utah has to offer. It’s a great way to connect with the women you love, while enjoying delicious desserts and baking demos from local sweet artisans.

The Decadence experience is $65 a person, and there’s limited quantity, so don’t wait! Grab your mom, your sis, your bestie, your cousin and get your tickets now!

Instagram & Facebook: @decadence.dessertnights

Tickets are sold through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decadence-dessert-night-mothers-day-edition-tickets-319190055047?aff=ebdssbdestsearch