Jennie Thacker with Simple Treasures joined us to share about a very special Mother’s Day Boutique going on May 3-7 at Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Over 180 local small businesses will be in attendance. It is the perfect place to find a gift for the mommas in your life.

The grand opening is Tuesday from 8am to 10am. Tickets are $5 at the door. Customers get first dibs on everything as well as treats and a treasure hunt. The remainder of the show will be from Wednesday -Saturday and is $1 admission at the door.

It is such a fun girls’ night tradition and a great way to shop local.

Instagram: @simpletreasuresboutique