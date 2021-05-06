Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jennie Thacker from Simple Treasures came by to talk about their Grand Opening and Mother’s Day Boutique event! First dibs on everything as well as treats and a treasure hunt!

Pricing:

$5 ticket at the door, May 5th – 7th

$1 admission at the door, Saturday, May 8th at 10 AM

Dates: May 5th-8th

Location: Legacy Events Center in Farmington

Their event will have over 160 local small businesses there. Lots of locally handmade items, and much more!

Find Simple Treasures Boutique online and IG.

Please keep in mind that Legacy Events Center will be doing vaccinations during the same time which means parking could be limited.

For more information about their Mother’s Day event visit here.