LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Send your daughters back to school with the tools needed to take on another year. The best thing you can do is foster a healthy mother daughter relationship. Mollie Pettingill, owner of Daisy May & Daughter’s Workshop and Hannah Olson who will be speaking at the event joined us on the show to share how to get your relationships back to school ready.

The Daisy May & Daughter Workshop is designed to improve UT family’s relational health through building better relationships with their bodies, each other and others. The workshop classes prepare girls to enter school with more confidence, emotional intelligence and better body image resilience. They hope to help mothers identify the relationship versus the duties of being a mom and why that is important.

The diversity and inclusive speakers will help attendees look outside their own experiences to understand others and prepare the kids to look for ways to befriend those who may be different. The workshop journal the daughters take home includes prompts for making difficult conversations easier, keeps dialogue open and is a permanent place your kids can go back to know they are loved. The hope is that attendees will leave feeling seen, loved and capable.

The workshop is taking place at the Jane office in Lehi. Jane believes in empowerment and bettering the lives of women, girls and families. Get 20% off your ticket with code: GOODTHINGSUT at https://daisymayandme.com/ and follow along on Instagram and TikTok @daisymay.and.me