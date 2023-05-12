SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mother and daughter cancer survivors, Diane and Morgan Marietti, have a lot to celebrate this year. In 2020, Morgan Marietti was diagnosed with synovial carcinoma just days before her 32nd birthday. With her head spinning from all the information she had to process, she knew that her treatment might impact her fertility, but she still wanted children. On her 32nd birthday, she had her eggs extracted and started chemotherapy.

Throughout her cancer journey, Morgan was supported by her mother, Diane Marietti, who is also a cancer survivor. Diane was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 41. Both mother and daughter are committed to raising awareness about the importance of early cancer detection and listening to your body.

Now, nearly three years later and cancer-free, Morgan and her partner are currently undergoing fertility treatments in hopes of expanding their family. Morgan works for the American Cancer Society as an Associate Director for Cancer Center Partnerships, where she is dedicated to helping cancer patients and their families navigate their cancer journey.

Last week, Morgan and Diane returned from a European trip to celebrate Morgan’s two-year cancerversary. Together, Diane and Morgan are powerful advocates for cancer awareness and early detection. They know firsthand the importance of catching cancer early and listening to your body. Their story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of adversity.

To learn more about cancer awareness and early detection, visit the American Cancer Society’s website at cancer.org, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok at @americancancersociety.